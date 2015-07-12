DTT-NET.COM


W. Balkans General News

Serbia’s EU path depends on rule of law and relations with Kosovo, German MEP says

09.01.2017

Brussels, dtt-net.com – Serbia’s long road for joining the European Union will ‘mainly’ depend of rule of law reforms and ‘normalisation of relations’ with Kosovo, an top German member of the European Parliament writes in a fresh report to EU’s legislative body.
Bosnia’s Serb entity and northern Kosovo should join Serbia, leader says

09.01.2017

Sarajevo/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serb entity in Bosnia and northern part of Kosovo – predominantly Serb – should join Serbia, according to the nationalist leader of Bosnian Serbs.
Macedonia’s former PM mandated to form new government

09.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – The leader of Macedonian conservatives and former premier, Nikola Gruevski, today was given today mandate by the country’s president to form new coalition cabinet after December 11 election, but talks are expected to be very difficult as Albanians have set up a joint position seeking constitutional reforms for equal rights with Macedonians, which are not welcomed at all by Macedonians.
Macedonia Albanian parties call for constitutional changes for equal rights

07.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – Three political parties and coalitions of Albanians in Macedonia today made public a joint platform calling for new constitutional changes seeking equal rights similar as Macedonians have.
Albania PM slams EU, US over Special War Crimes Court on Kosovo and ‘tolerance’ toward Serbia

06.01.2017

Tirana, dtt-net.com – For the sake of the stability in Western Balkans the EU and the US should wake up and change their almost ‘schizophrenic performance’ attitude toward Kosovo before ‘Kosovo Albanians start feeling betrayed’ by the very same powers with whom they fought for their liberty against the regime of late Serbia’s president Slobodan Milosevic.
Energy

World Bank approves loans to Azerbaijan and Turkey for gas pipelines to the EU

21.12.2016

dtt-net.coom - The World Bank approved a total loan of US$800 million to Azerbaijan and Turkey for their pipelines which will bring gas Shah Deniz 2 gas field in Azerbaijan through Greece, Albania and Italy to the Western Balkans region and the EU as of 2020.
Albania amends deal with EU gas company over pipeline

21.12.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com – Albanian government today signed an amended deal with the Trans-Atlantic-Pipeline (TAP AG), with Tirana securing some additional Euro 80 million from it, as the pipeline is planned to be functional and bring gas from Azerbaijan to the Western Balkans and the EU as of 2020.
EC trying to solve Serbia’s blockade of Albania-Kosovo power interconnection grid

19.12.2016

Tirana,dtt-net.com – The European Commission (EC) has stepped in and is trying to unblock the power interconnection grid between Albania and Kosovo which is being blocked for months by Serbia, officials said.
EU’s energy body to help W. Balkans establish electricity market

07.12.2016

Vienna, dtt-net.com - The Vienna based Secretariat of Energy Community said today it has designed a programme aimed at helping six countries of the region establish a regional electricity market as countries still are wrangling between them with legislation and regulatory problems.
Albania eyes to boost renewable energy production

07.12.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com - Albania is preparing a legislation aimed at boosting solar and hydro power production through financial help and incentives to private companies involved in the sector.
Business/Economy

Macedonia lifts ban on imports from Albania

21.12.2016

Skopje, dtt-net.com – Macedonian authorities said imports from Albania are resuming normally and agriculture products from neighbouring country are reaching clients in Macedonia, after complaints from Tirana over blockade of two lorries by Macedonian customs authorities. >>>>

Macedonia bans agriculture imports from Albania

19.12.2016

Tirana/Skopje, dtt-net.com – Albanian government said Macedonia has re-introduced ban on agriculture products from Albania and warned it could retaliate if Skopje doesn’t end it immediately.
>>>>

World Bank approves loan to Albania for urban, tourism development

17.11.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com - The World Bank (WB) Board of Executive Directors has approved US$ 71 million financing for the Integrated Urban and Tourism Development Project in Albania.
>>>>

Kosovo government to nationalize Trepça mining complex

05.10.2016

Prishtina, dtt-net.com - Kosovan government will become main shareholder of the mining complex – the biggest natural wealth of Kosovo, according to a new draft-law approved by the ruling coalition in Prishtina but opposed by Serbia.
>>>>

Unemployment in Macedonia at record low

28.07.2016

Skopje, 28 July 2016, dtt-net.com – Unemployment in Macedonia has reached lowest level in country’s history at 24.5%, according to the government’s latest data.
Football

Kosovo gets first ever Olympic gold medal and a HERO

08.08.2016

dtt-net.com – The two time world champion Majlinda Kelmendi made history on Sunday (07 August) wining first ever Olympic gold medal for her country: Kosovo.

Kosovo granted FIFA membership

13.05.2016

Mexico City / Prishtina – With 141 votes in favour and 23 against FIFA Congress today granted membership to Kosovo’s Football Federation, a second big news this month from the football world after the new country was admitted ten days ago as the new member of UEFA.
>>>>

FIFA Council proposes membership of Kosovo, Gibraltar

11.05.2016

Prishtina/Mexico City, dtt-net.com - The Council of the world football body today proposed to its Congress which takes place on Friday (13th May) to admit Kosovo and Gibraltar’ as its new members.
>>>>

Furious Serbia to appeal Kosovo UEFA's vote

03.05.2016

Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Serbian authorities said Belgrade will file complaint against today’s UEFA vote in favour of Kosovo Football Federation membership.
>>>>

Kosovo to join UEFA

03.05.2016

Opinions

[Opinion] What to expect in the Balkans (after Donald Trump’s election) ?

18.11.2016

If the new (US) president is inclined to accept a Russian sphere of influence in the Balkans, the consequences for the region’s relatively new democracies could be dramatic.

By Daniel Serwer >>>>

Kosovo: An example on how to fight radicalism 

27.05.2016

"It would be imprecise to suggest that Kosovo is uniquely prone to radicalism or that the effort to radicalize a historically moderate population is succeeding. In fact, Kosovo merits our attention as a bellwether state and exemplar of how to undermine extremism".

By Rabbi Joshua M. Z. Stanton >>>>

EU, US pushing too fast with Serbia’s PM, forgot “mafia” victim Zoran Đinđić

06.09.2015

Brussels, dtt-net.com – Imagine these world media headlines next month or next year:
- “Serbia’s PM killed in car accident” ;
- “Pro-EU Serbia's PM Aleksandar Vucic ill of brain cancer”;
- “Serb mafia executes Serbia's PM as in 2003 Zoran Djindjic”; or the most preferable headline of all Serb media together:
- “Vucic killed by Albanian Muslim terrorists-mafia, according to international intelligence and security experts.”

Imagine for a second that one of these headlines becomes true. What would Angela Merkel and Barack Obama do with or in the Western Balkans the next day or during another 12 years after it ???

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
EU, US ‘resolved’ half of Macedonia crisis, ignored discrimination on Albanians

17.07.2015

dtt-net.com – The deal clinched by the EU and the US officials this week over Macedonia crisis has completely ignored the need for equal rights for Ethnic Albanians, as 14 years since the end of the 2001 armed conflict, Macedonians continue to treat them as second class citizens by limiting the use of Albanian language and bias approach on the economic front.

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
Energizing Balkan development and integration

12.07.2015

(Remarks by Victoria Nuland, US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, at Dubrovnik forum, Croatia)

