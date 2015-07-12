Serbia’s EU path depends on rule of law and relations with Kosovo, German MEP says

09.01.2017

Brussels, dtt-net.com – Serbia’s long road for joining the European Union will ‘mainly’ depend of rule of law reforms and ‘normalisation of relations’ with Kosovo, an top German member of the European Parliament writes in a fresh report to EU’s legislative body.

>>>>

Bosnia’s Serb entity and northern Kosovo should join Serbia, leader says

09.01.2017

Sarajevo/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serb entity in Bosnia and northern part of Kosovo – predominantly Serb – should join Serbia, according to the nationalist leader of Bosnian Serbs.

>>>>

Macedonia’s former PM mandated to form new government

09.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – The leader of Macedonian conservatives and former premier, Nikola Gruevski, today was given today mandate by the country’s president to form new coalition cabinet after December 11 election, but talks are expected to be very difficult as Albanians have set up a joint position seeking constitutional reforms for equal rights with Macedonians, which are not welcomed at all by Macedonians.

>>>>

Macedonia Albanian parties call for constitutional changes for equal rights

07.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – Three political parties and coalitions of Albanians in Macedonia today made public a joint platform calling for new constitutional changes seeking equal rights similar as Macedonians have.

>>>>

Albania PM slams EU, US over Special War Crimes Court on Kosovo and ‘tolerance’ toward Serbia

06.01.2017

Tirana, dtt-net.com – For the sake of the stability in Western Balkans the EU and the US should wake up and change their almost ‘schizophrenic performance’ attitude toward Kosovo before ‘Kosovo Albanians start feeling betrayed’ by the very same powers with whom they fought for their liberty against the regime of late Serbia’s president Slobodan Milosevic.

>>>>