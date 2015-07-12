Serbia warns Kosovo over delayed special powers to Serb minority

30.12.2016

Belgrade/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serbian government today warned Kosovan authorities over delays to implement an EU-brokered deal for special powers to Kosovo Serbs.

Serbia ready to open more chapters in EU entry talks, FM says

30.12.2016

Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Serbian officials say the country is ready to open up to ten chapters in EU membership negotiations in 2017.

Erdogan wants Kosovo to close down Gulen's network and replace it by his own

30.12.2016

Ankara/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Turkish President Reccep Erdogan has asked his Kosovan counterpart to shut down all education network of his opponent Fetullah Gulen, pledging that a Ankara will replace it with its own newly founded foundation network.

Macedonia : Albanian parties outline list of demands for more rights

30.12.2016

Tirana/Skopje, dtt-net.com – Leaders of Albanian political parties in Macedonia on Thursday signed a joint declaration outlining a list of demands to their Macedonian counterparts for more rights, as pre-condition for joining new coalition government in the country.

Kosovo could apply for EU entry next year

30.12.2016

Prishtina/Brussels, dtt-net.com – Kosovo could apply for EU membership in 2017, provided that it meets Brussels-set conditions of reforms, Kosovan foreign minister said.

