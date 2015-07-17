Serbia arming Kosovo Serbs similar to Russia aggression in Ukraine, President says

26.01.2017

Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serbian government is arming Serbs in Kosovo north and is preparing for aggression same as Russia did with Russians in Ukraine’s Crimea, Kosovan president said.

Germany tries to solve new tensions in Macedonia

16.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – German diplomacy could have a key role in easing renewed inter-ethnic tensions in Macedonia in the aftermath of December early elections as Albanians seem firm with new demands for more and equal rights.

Balkans cannot be left to its own destiny, German minister warns

16.01.2017

Zagreb, dtt-net.com – Despite its ever serious crisis over its future and for the sake of European continent's stability and peace the EU should reach out to the Western Balkans and not leave the region on its own destiny, a German minister said.

EU calls on Serbia and Kosovo to calm down over train row

16.01.2017

Brussels/Prishtina/Belgrade, dtt-net.com - Officials of the European Union called on Serbian and Kosovo leaders to return to dialogue and avoid further tensions caused during the weekend over a Serbian train which Belgrade wanted to reach Kosovan territory with nationalist slogan claims over Kosovo.

Kosovo - Serbia tensions go high over Belgrade’s provocative train

15.01.2017

Prishtina/Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia went high last night over an Russia made Serbian train decorated with nationalist slogans aiming for Kosovo north but which was halted at the border by Serbian premier as Kosovo threatened to stop it and not allow it to reach Kosovan territory.

