[Opinion] Europe's division cannot be overcome without W. Balkans joining the EU
16.01.2017
Zagreb, dtt-net.com - "The division of Europe will not be overcome until all countries of the Western Balkans have joined the EU", the Germany's State Minister for European Affairs , Michael Roth said in a speech held in Zagreb, Croatia.
[Opinion] What to expect in the Balkans (after Donald Trump’s election) ?
18.11.2016
If the new (US) president is inclined to accept a Russian sphere of influence in the Balkans, the consequences for the region’s relatively new democracies could be dramatic.
Kosovo: An example on how to fight radicalism
27.05.2016
"It would be imprecise to suggest that Kosovo is uniquely prone to radicalism or that the effort to radicalize a historically moderate population is succeeding. In fact, Kosovo merits our attention as a bellwether state and exemplar of how to undermine extremism".
EU, US pushing too fast with Serbia’s PM, forgot “mafia” victim Zoran Đinđić
06.09.2015
Brussels, dtt-net.com – Imagine these world media headlines next month or next year:
- “Serbia’s PM killed in car accident” ;
- “Pro-EU Serbia's PM Aleksandar Vucic ill of brain cancer”;
- “Serb mafia executes Serbia's PM as in 2003 Zoran Djindjic”; or the most preferable headline of all Serb media together:
- “Vucic killed by Albanian Muslim terrorists-mafia, according to international intelligence and security experts.”
Imagine for a second that one of these headlines becomes true. What would Angela Merkel and Barack Obama do with or in the Western Balkans the next day or during another 12 years after it ???
By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
EU, US ‘resolved’ half of Macedonia crisis, ignored discrimination on Albanians
17.07.2015
dtt-net.com – The deal clinched by the EU and the US officials this week over Macedonia crisis has completely ignored the need for equal rights for Ethnic Albanians, as 14 years since the end of the 2001 armed conflict, Macedonians continue to treat them as second class citizens by limiting the use of Albanian language and bias approach on the economic front.
By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
