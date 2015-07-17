DTT-NET.COM


If Serbia attacks Kosovo then Albania would come to defend, minister says

27.01.2017

Prishtina/Tirana, 26 January 2017, dtt-net.com – A Kosovan minister said that if Serbia decides to aggress Kosovo militarily then Belgrade would face all Ethnic Albanians in the Western Balkans region, including the NATO member: Albania.
>>>>

Serbia’s PM preaches ‘peace’ to the EU for Balkans, but rearming the country by Russia, Belarus too

27.01.2017

Belgrade/Brussels/Prishtina, 26 January 2016 – Aleksandar Vucic , the former minister of Balkans butcher Slobodan Milosevic, told the EU on Tuesday he is working for peace in the Western Balkans, but on Thursday he was in Minsk to negotiate a purchase of new fighter planes after securing a favourable similar deal just a month ago from his strongest and traditional ally: Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
>>>>

Serbia arming Kosovo Serbs similar to Russia aggression in Ukraine, President says

26.01.2017

Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serbian government is arming Serbs in Kosovo north and is preparing for aggression same as Russia did with Russians in Ukraine’s Crimea, Kosovan president said.
>>>>

Germany tries to solve new tensions in Macedonia

16.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – German diplomacy could have a key role in easing renewed inter-ethnic tensions in Macedonia in the aftermath of December early elections as Albanians seem firm with new demands for more and equal rights.
>>>>

Balkans cannot be left to its own destiny, German minister warns

16.01.2017

Zagreb, dtt-net.com – Despite its ever serious crisis over its future and for the sake of European continent's stability and peace the EU should reach out to the Western Balkans and not leave the region on its own destiny, a German minister said.
>>>>


Energy

Albania to benefit more than 400 million euros investments from EU gas pipeline

25.01.2017

Tirana, dtt-net.com - The investments of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) - which will bring Azerbaijan’s gas to the EU and Western Balkans through Turkey as of 2020 - will go to between 400 to 450 million euros in 2017, according to representatives.
>>>>

German bank agrees second loan to Albania for power transmission line

18.01.2017

Tirana, dtt-net.com - The German development bank KfW has agreed a second loan to Albania for a new 400 kV power transmission line with Macedonia, Albanian government said.
>>>>

EU gas pipeline boost Albania's geo-strategic importance

16.01.2017

Tirana, dtt-net.com – Albanian representatives of the EU gas pipeline (TAP) say that the Albania has boosted its geo-strategic importance in the Western Balkans region thanks to the pipeline which will bring gas to the EU and the region from Azerbaijan, through Turkey, Greece and Albania.
>>>>

Albania-Kosovo interconnection power grid still blocked by Serbia

15.01.2017

Brussels/Tirana, dtt-net.com - The Vienna based EU’s energy body, the Secretariat of Energy Community called on Serbia and Kosovo to find a compromise over Germany funded interconnection power grid inaugurated in June but still being blocked by Belgrade.

>>>>

EU warns Serbia over gas deal with Russia

13.01.2017

Vienna, dtt-net.com - The Secretariat of the European Energy Community said the Serbia-Russia Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) on natural gas supply is in breach of energy rules of the European Union.
>>>>


Business/Economy

Macedonia lifts ban on imports from Albania

21.12.2016

Skopje, dtt-net.com – Macedonian authorities said imports from Albania are resuming normally and agriculture products from neighbouring country are reaching clients in Macedonia, after complaints from Tirana over blockade of two lorries by Macedonian customs authorities. >>>>

Macedonia bans agriculture imports from Albania

19.12.2016

Tirana/Skopje, dtt-net.com – Albanian government said Macedonia has re-introduced ban on agriculture products from Albania and warned it could retaliate if Skopje doesn’t end it immediately.
>>>>

World Bank approves loan to Albania for urban, tourism development

17.11.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com - The World Bank (WB) Board of Executive Directors has approved US$ 71 million financing for the Integrated Urban and Tourism Development Project in Albania.
>>>>

Kosovo government to nationalize Trepça mining complex

05.10.2016

Prishtina, dtt-net.com - Kosovan government will become main shareholder of the mining complex – the biggest natural wealth of Kosovo, according to a new draft-law approved by the ruling coalition in Prishtina but opposed by Serbia.
>>>>

Unemployment in Macedonia at record low

28.07.2016

Skopje, 28 July 2016, dtt-net.com – Unemployment in Macedonia has reached lowest level in country’s history at 24.5%, according to the government’s latest data.
>>>>


Football

Kosovo gets first ever Olympic gold medal and a HERO

08.08.2016

dtt-net.com – The two time world champion Majlinda Kelmendi made history on Sunday (07 August) wining first ever Olympic gold medal for her country: Kosovo.

>>>>

Kosovo granted FIFA membership

13.05.2016

Mexico City / Prishtina – With 141 votes in favour and 23 against FIFA Congress today granted membership to Kosovo’s Football Federation, a second big news this month from the football world after the new country was admitted ten days ago as the new member of UEFA.
>>>>

FIFA Council proposes membership of Kosovo, Gibraltar

11.05.2016

Prishtina/Mexico City, dtt-net.com - The Council of the world football body today proposed to its Congress which takes place on Friday (13th May) to admit Kosovo and Gibraltar’ as its new members.
>>>>

Furious Serbia to appeal Kosovo UEFA's vote

03.05.2016

Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Serbian authorities said Belgrade will file complaint against today’s UEFA vote in favour of Kosovo Football Federation membership.
>>>>

Kosovo to join UEFA

03.05.2016

Budapest, dtt-net.com – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) today voted in favour of Football Federation of Kosovo membership. >>>>


Opinions

[Opinion] Europe's division cannot be overcome without W. Balkans joining the EU

16.01.2017

Zagreb, dtt-net.com - "The division of Europe will not be overcome until all countries of the Western Balkans have joined the EU", the Germany's State Minister for European Affairs , Michael Roth said in a speech held in Zagreb, Croatia.
>>>>

[Opinion] What to expect in the Balkans (after Donald Trump’s election) ?

18.11.2016

If the new (US) president is inclined to accept a Russian sphere of influence in the Balkans, the consequences for the region’s relatively new democracies could be dramatic.

By Daniel Serwer >>>>

Kosovo: An example on how to fight radicalism 

27.05.2016

"It would be imprecise to suggest that Kosovo is uniquely prone to radicalism or that the effort to radicalize a historically moderate population is succeeding. In fact, Kosovo merits our attention as a bellwether state and exemplar of how to undermine extremism".

By Rabbi Joshua M. Z. Stanton >>>>

EU, US pushing too fast with Serbia’s PM, forgot “mafia” victim Zoran Đinđić

06.09.2015

Brussels, dtt-net.com – Imagine these world media headlines next month or next year:
- “Serbia’s PM killed in car accident” ;
- “Pro-EU Serbia's PM Aleksandar Vucic ill of brain cancer”;
- “Serb mafia executes Serbia's PM as in 2003 Zoran Djindjic”; or the most preferable headline of all Serb media together:
- “Vucic killed by Albanian Muslim terrorists-mafia, according to international intelligence and security experts.”

Imagine for a second that one of these headlines becomes true. What would Angela Merkel and Barack Obama do with or in the Western Balkans the next day or during another 12 years after it ???

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
>>>>

EU, US ‘resolved’ half of Macedonia crisis, ignored discrimination on Albanians

17.07.2015

dtt-net.com – The deal clinched by the EU and the US officials this week over Macedonia crisis has completely ignored the need for equal rights for Ethnic Albanians, as 14 years since the end of the 2001 armed conflict, Macedonians continue to treat them as second class citizens by limiting the use of Albanian language and bias approach on the economic front.

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
>>>>



