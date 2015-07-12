DTT-NET.COM


W. Balkans General News

Serbia warns Kosovo over delayed special powers to Serb minority

30.12.2016

Belgrade/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serbian government today warned Kosovan authorities over delays to implement an EU-brokered deal for special powers to Kosovo Serbs.
>>>>

Serbia ready to open more chapters in EU entry talks, FM says

30.12.2016

Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Serbian officials say the country is ready to open up to ten chapters in EU membership negotiations in 2017.
>>>>

Erdogan wants Kosovo to close down Gulen's network and replace it by his own

30.12.2016

Ankara/Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Turkish President Reccep Erdogan has asked his Kosovan counterpart to shut down all education network of his opponent Fetullah Gulen, pledging that a Ankara will replace it with its own newly founded foundation network.
>>>>

Macedonia : Albanian parties outline list of demands for more rights

30.12.2016

Tirana/Skopje, dtt-net.com – Leaders of Albanian political parties in Macedonia on Thursday signed a joint declaration outlining a list of demands to their Macedonian counterparts for more rights, as pre-condition for joining new coalition government in the country.
>>>>

Kosovo could apply for EU entry next year

30.12.2016

Prishtina/Brussels, dtt-net.com – Kosovo could apply for EU membership in 2017, provided that it meets Brussels-set conditions of reforms, Kosovan foreign minister said.
>>>>


Energy

World Bank approves loans to Azerbaijan and Turkey for gas pipelines to the EU

21.12.2016

dtt-net.coom - The World Bank approved a total loan of US$800 million to Azerbaijan and Turkey for their pipelines which will bring gas Shah Deniz 2 gas field in Azerbaijan through Greece, Albania and Italy to the Western Balkans region and the EU as of 2020.
>>>>

Albania amends deal with EU gas company over pipeline

21.12.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com – Albanian government today signed an amended deal with the Trans-Atlantic-Pipeline (TAP AG), with Tirana securing some additional Euro 80 million from it, as the pipeline is planned to be functional and bring gas from Azerbaijan to the Western Balkans and the EU as of 2020.
>>>>

EC trying to solve Serbia’s blockade of Albania-Kosovo power interconnection grid

19.12.2016

Tirana,dtt-net.com – The European Commission (EC) has stepped in and is trying to unblock the power interconnection grid between Albania and Kosovo which is being blocked for months by Serbia, officials said.
>>>>

EU’s energy body to help W. Balkans establish electricity market

07.12.2016

Vienna, dtt-net.com - The Vienna based Secretariat of Energy Community said today it has designed a programme aimed at helping six countries of the region establish a regional electricity market as countries still are wrangling between them with legislation and regulatory problems.
>>>>

Albania eyes to boost renewable energy production

07.12.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com - Albania is preparing a legislation aimed at boosting solar and hydro power production through financial help and incentives to private companies involved in the sector.
>>>>


Business/Economy

Macedonia lifts ban on imports from Albania

21.12.2016

Skopje, dtt-net.com – Macedonian authorities said imports from Albania are resuming normally and agriculture products from neighbouring country are reaching clients in Macedonia, after complaints from Tirana over blockade of two lorries by Macedonian customs authorities. >>>>

Macedonia bans agriculture imports from Albania

19.12.2016

Tirana/Skopje, dtt-net.com – Albanian government said Macedonia has re-introduced ban on agriculture products from Albania and warned it could retaliate if Skopje doesn’t end it immediately.
>>>>

World Bank approves loan to Albania for urban, tourism development

17.11.2016

Tirana, dtt-net.com - The World Bank (WB) Board of Executive Directors has approved US$ 71 million financing for the Integrated Urban and Tourism Development Project in Albania.
>>>>

Kosovo government to nationalize Trepça mining complex

05.10.2016

Prishtina, dtt-net.com - Kosovan government will become main shareholder of the mining complex – the biggest natural wealth of Kosovo, according to a new draft-law approved by the ruling coalition in Prishtina but opposed by Serbia.
>>>>

Unemployment in Macedonia at record low

28.07.2016

Skopje, 28 July 2016, dtt-net.com – Unemployment in Macedonia has reached lowest level in country’s history at 24.5%, according to the government’s latest data.
>>>>


Football

Kosovo gets first ever Olympic gold medal and a HERO

08.08.2016

dtt-net.com – The two time world champion Majlinda Kelmendi made history on Sunday (07 August) wining first ever Olympic gold medal for her country: Kosovo.

>>>>

Kosovo granted FIFA membership

13.05.2016

Mexico City / Prishtina – With 141 votes in favour and 23 against FIFA Congress today granted membership to Kosovo’s Football Federation, a second big news this month from the football world after the new country was admitted ten days ago as the new member of UEFA.
>>>>

FIFA Council proposes membership of Kosovo, Gibraltar

11.05.2016

Prishtina/Mexico City, dtt-net.com - The Council of the world football body today proposed to its Congress which takes place on Friday (13th May) to admit Kosovo and Gibraltar’ as its new members.
>>>>

Furious Serbia to appeal Kosovo UEFA's vote

03.05.2016

Belgrade, dtt-net.com – Serbian authorities said Belgrade will file complaint against today’s UEFA vote in favour of Kosovo Football Federation membership.
>>>>

Kosovo to join UEFA

03.05.2016

Budapest, dtt-net.com – The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) today voted in favour of Football Federation of Kosovo membership. >>>>


Opinions

[Opinion] What to expect in the Balkans (after Donald Trump’s election) ?

18.11.2016

If the new (US) president is inclined to accept a Russian sphere of influence in the Balkans, the consequences for the region’s relatively new democracies could be dramatic.

By Daniel Serwer >>>>

Kosovo: An example on how to fight radicalism 

27.05.2016

"It would be imprecise to suggest that Kosovo is uniquely prone to radicalism or that the effort to radicalize a historically moderate population is succeeding. In fact, Kosovo merits our attention as a bellwether state and exemplar of how to undermine extremism".

By Rabbi Joshua M. Z. Stanton >>>>

EU, US pushing too fast with Serbia’s PM, forgot “mafia” victim Zoran Đinđić

06.09.2015

Brussels, dtt-net.com – Imagine these world media headlines next month or next year:
- “Serbia’s PM killed in car accident” ;
- “Pro-EU Serbia's PM Aleksandar Vucic ill of brain cancer”;
- “Serb mafia executes Serbia's PM as in 2003 Zoran Djindjic”; or the most preferable headline of all Serb media together:
- “Vucic killed by Albanian Muslim terrorists-mafia, according to international intelligence and security experts.”

Imagine for a second that one of these headlines becomes true. What would Angela Merkel and Barack Obama do with or in the Western Balkans the next day or during another 12 years after it ???

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
>>>>

EU, US ‘resolved’ half of Macedonia crisis, ignored discrimination on Albanians

17.07.2015

dtt-net.com – The deal clinched by the EU and the US officials this week over Macedonia crisis has completely ignored the need for equal rights for Ethnic Albanians, as 14 years since the end of the 2001 armed conflict, Macedonians continue to treat them as second class citizens by limiting the use of Albanian language and bias approach on the economic front.

By Edmond Ekrem Krasniqi
>>>>

Energizing Balkan development and integration

12.07.2015

(Remarks by Victoria Nuland, US Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, at Dubrovnik forum, Croatia)

dtt-net.com - Croatia has come so far since this forum began ten years ago – now a member of both NATO and the EU, today Croatia is a net exporter of regional and global security and development, from Afghanistan, to Kosovo, to West Africa. The United States is grateful for the strong alliance between our two countries. >>>>



Earlier News

Serbia’s PM demonstrates full power over Kosovo Serb politicians

Kosovo prosecution indicts opposition members of terrorism over attack on parliament

Kosovo parliament calls for removal of wall of ethnic division in the north

Serbia orders Kosovo Serbs to continue with boycott of Kosovan institutions

Bosnia Serbs to celebrate January 9 Holiday despite ban by top court

2 Albania lawmakers, 1 mayor dismissed because of criminal charges

Macedonia president sets bizarre condition for making Albanian language fully official

Macedonia Albanians call for more rights as pre-condition to join new cabinet

Serbia threatens with unilateral decision in Kosovo over association for special powers to Serb minority

US Embassy denies visa to nationalist leader of Bosnia Serbs

Macedonia election results remain unchanged despite run-off vote

German police release Kosovo-born brothers suspected of planning terror attack

Serbia to open chapter 26 in EU entry talks soon after deal with Croatian minority

Serbia’s minister calls for early election in Kosovo

German police arrest two Kosovan brothers suspected of planning terror attack



Copyright © 2005-2016 DTT-NET.COM

powered by: HL

WM