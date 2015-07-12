|
Earlier News
Serbia’s PM demonstrates full power over Kosovo Serb politicians
Kosovo prosecution indicts opposition members of terrorism over attack on parliament
Kosovo parliament calls for removal of wall of ethnic division in the north
Serbia orders Kosovo Serbs to continue with boycott of Kosovan institutions
Bosnia Serbs to celebrate January 9 Holiday despite ban by top court
2 Albania lawmakers, 1 mayor dismissed because of criminal charges
Macedonia president sets bizarre condition for making Albanian language fully official
Macedonia Albanians call for more rights as pre-condition to join new cabinet
Serbia threatens with unilateral decision in Kosovo over association for special powers to Serb minority
US Embassy denies visa to nationalist leader of Bosnia Serbs
Macedonia election results remain unchanged despite run-off vote
German police release Kosovo-born brothers suspected of planning terror attack
Serbia to open chapter 26 in EU entry talks soon after deal with Croatian minority
Serbia’s minister calls for early election in Kosovo
German police arrest two Kosovan brothers suspected of planning terror attack
