If Serbia attacks Kosovo then Albania would come to defend, minister says

27.01.2017

Prishtina/Tirana, 26 January 2017, dtt-net.com – A Kosovan minister said that if Serbia decides to aggress Kosovo militarily then Belgrade would face all Ethnic Albanians in the Western Balkans region, including the NATO member: Albania.

Serbia’s PM preaches ‘peace’ to the EU for Balkans, but rearming the country by Russia, Belarus too

27.01.2017

Belgrade/Brussels/Prishtina, 26 January 2016 – Aleksandar Vucic , the former minister of Balkans butcher Slobodan Milosevic, told the EU on Tuesday he is working for peace in the Western Balkans, but on Thursday he was in Minsk to negotiate a purchase of new fighter planes after securing a favourable similar deal just a month ago from his strongest and traditional ally: Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Serbia arming Kosovo Serbs similar to Russia aggression in Ukraine, President says

26.01.2017

Prishtina, dtt-net.com – Serbian government is arming Serbs in Kosovo north and is preparing for aggression same as Russia did with Russians in Ukraine’s Crimea, Kosovan president said.

Germany tries to solve new tensions in Macedonia

16.01.2017

Skopje, dtt-net.com – German diplomacy could have a key role in easing renewed inter-ethnic tensions in Macedonia in the aftermath of December early elections as Albanians seem firm with new demands for more and equal rights.

Balkans cannot be left to its own destiny, German minister warns

16.01.2017

Zagreb, dtt-net.com – Despite its ever serious crisis over its future and for the sake of European continent's stability and peace the EU should reach out to the Western Balkans and not leave the region on its own destiny, a German minister said.

